Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $184,437,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $9,412,339 in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

