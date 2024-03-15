Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 6,688 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.