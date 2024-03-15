Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 6,688 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.