Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 184 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after acquiring an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.21.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

