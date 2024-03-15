Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto Buys 3,620 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfred Di Tosto acquired 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$42,607.40.
Shares of MRE traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.62. 66,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,345. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
