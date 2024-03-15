Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,762 shares of company stock worth $6,290,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

