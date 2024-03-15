Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,753,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MKL stock opened at $1,504.63 on Friday. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,457.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,446.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group will post 80.93 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

