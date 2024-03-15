Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 33,889,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 86,485,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

