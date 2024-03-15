Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Acquires $11,160.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur H. Amron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $11,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,397.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

