Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 120,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.37. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

