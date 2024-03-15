MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.76 and last traded at $62.81. 54,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 740,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $214.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,388 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

