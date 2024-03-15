Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 14th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.8 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.
About Mahindra & Mahindra
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mahindra & Mahindra
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.