MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.31.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

