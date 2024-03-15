Lynch & Associates IN Sells 30,604 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,604 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,138,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,583,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.