Lynch & Associates IN Has $5.60 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.47. 1,792,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

