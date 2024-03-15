Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,346. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.56. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

