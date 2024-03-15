Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. 3,141,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

