Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.75 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:V traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $282.94. 4,399,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.40 and a 200-day moving average of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

