Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,023. The company has a market capitalization of $888.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

