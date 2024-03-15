Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $109.97. 1,836,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.