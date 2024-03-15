Lynch & Associates IN Buys 386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.79. 2,135,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,385. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

