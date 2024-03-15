Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.58

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 122935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

