Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 8,102,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,827,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,329 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 401,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 48.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,520 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.