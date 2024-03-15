Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 8,102,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,827,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,329 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 401,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 48.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,520 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
