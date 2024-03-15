Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,500. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.31. The company had a trading volume of 534,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.85. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $289.14 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.