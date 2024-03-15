Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $243.95. 1,151,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $248.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day moving average of $214.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

