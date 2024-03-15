Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.70

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 623899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $73,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

