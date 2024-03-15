LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Head-To-Head Comparison

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for LogicMark and NanoVibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73% NanoVibronix N/A -175.61% -90.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NanoVibronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.14 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.11 NanoVibronix $750,000.00 2.43 -$5.45 million N/A N/A

NanoVibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogicMark.

Volatility & Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicMark beats NanoVibronix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark



LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About NanoVibronix



NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

