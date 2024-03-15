Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.75

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$151.75 and last traded at C$151.88, with a volume of 139377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$149.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$153.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.47. The firm has a market cap of C$46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,947,558.04. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. Insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,163 in the last three months. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

