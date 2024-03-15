loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 542,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 493,108 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.54.

A number of research firms have commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,400,803.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,777 shares of company stock worth $547,838. 83.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

