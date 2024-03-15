Lisa M. O’neill Sells 1,500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $98,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,021,000 after purchasing an additional 174,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

