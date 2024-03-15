LiqTech International (LIQT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 3,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

