Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Down 1.5 %

LNW stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.