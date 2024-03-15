Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

