Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,581,067.44 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,753,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,994,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,922,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 54,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

