LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) General Counsel Sells $135,683.40 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LGI Homes Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

