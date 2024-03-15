Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director David G. Fubini Sells 7,874 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.38. The stock had a trading volume of 179,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Leidos by 15.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

