Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $81.23

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $81.23, but opened at $79.59. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $80.22, with a volume of 68,207 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

