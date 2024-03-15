Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.8 %

LVS opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

