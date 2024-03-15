LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Insider Freya Burton Sells 50,225 Shares

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

Shares of LanzaTech Global stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 118,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,269. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.