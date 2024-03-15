Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $18.65 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.