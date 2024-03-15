Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $101.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,050,000 after acquiring an additional 494,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

