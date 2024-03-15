Kyle Audrey Watson Sells 40,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Celsius Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CELH stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.90. 591,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,693. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $99.62.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
