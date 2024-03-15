Kyle Audrey Watson Sells 40,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $3,566,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Celsius Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CELH stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.90. 591,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,693. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 761.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celsius by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 108,292 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CELH

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.