Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,300 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 14th total of 1,405,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 484.1 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
Shares of AHODF opened at C$30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of C$27.05 and a 1-year high of C$35.76.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
