Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.2 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance

Shares of NSKFF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.25. 874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.