Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.2 days.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance
Shares of NSKFF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.25. 874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
