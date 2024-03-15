Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.7 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.