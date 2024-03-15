KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 297.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $312,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

View Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.