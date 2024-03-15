Kinovo (LON:KINO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 80096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Kinovo Trading Down 46.8 %
Insider Activity at Kinovo
In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 110,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($58,080.27). 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Kinovo
Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.
