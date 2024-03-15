Kinovo (LON:KINO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 80096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KINO

Kinovo Trading Down 46.8 %

Insider Activity at Kinovo

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.70 million, a PE ratio of 671.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.64.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 110,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($58,080.27). 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.