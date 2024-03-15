Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $94.48.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
