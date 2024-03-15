Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $94.48.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

