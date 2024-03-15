Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.32

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.32 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 184976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinetik by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinetik by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

