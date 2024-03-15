Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.23, for a total value of C$37,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,034.78.
Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48.
KXS stock traded down C$1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$150.46. 12,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.68, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
