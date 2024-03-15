Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
