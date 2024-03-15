Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,078 ($13.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,245.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.04. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.21).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

