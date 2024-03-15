Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOSFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,301 ($16.67).

Read Our Latest Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Stock Up 0.7 %

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,078 ($13.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,245.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.04. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.21).

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.